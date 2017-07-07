Newsvine

South Carolina soccer league orders no yelling by parents

Some South Carolina soccer fields are likely to be quieter this September.Local media report the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association is implementing rules designed to keep parents and spectators from yelling at players, referees and coaches.The association says the "Silent September" rules will be in effect for all league games.

