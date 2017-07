A man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint and had feces on his hands while damaging cars - all while completely or partially naked - has been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

WGHP reports, Jeremy McNack, 25, robbed the World Liquors Shell gas station in Kansas City at gunpoint on Tuesday, according to the probable cause statement.

He was wearing a pink shirt and flip flops, but no pants or underwear. The firearm was a black handgun.