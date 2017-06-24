FreeConfess

Last year, the metal community was moved by the story of Confess, an Iranian metal band that were reportedly arrested in their home country on charges of blasphemy, advertising against the system, forming and running an illegal and underground band and recording label in a musical considered to be Satanic, writing lyrics that are anti-religious, atheistic, political, and anarchistic, and granting interviews to forbidden foreign radio stations. Following their arrest, we were told, they were kept in solitary confinement for more than three months before being released on bail of 1,000,000,000 Iranian Rial — more than $33,000 U.S. Reports further indicated that the members of the band could be jailed for anywhere from six months to six years, or even executed if they were to be found guilty of the blasphemy charge.

