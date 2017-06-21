After not seeing each other since 2011, a soldier finally reunited with his IED Detection dog.David Herrera worked with Kash NO60 for seven months in Afghanistan. When the Marine met up with the dog in Tucson, Arizona, Kash immediately recognized him.The marine shared video of the adorable reunion on Facebook, saying "he knew exactly who I was when he smelt my scent."
Soldier reunites with service dog for first time since 2011
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 2:59 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment