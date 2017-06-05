Randy Tompkins says he's not a hero, though police dashcam video tells a different story.On Friday, he and his wife were in Dixon, Illinois when they spotted a car in the wrong lane, headed for their truck.Tompkins got out, jumped through the open window of that car and brought it to a stop. The driver was suffering a seizure.
VIDEO: Man jumps into car, saves driver having seizure in Illinois
Mon Jun 5, 2017
