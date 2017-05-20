Newsvine

Trumps signs $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on 'a tremendous day'

Seeded by jeremyInNC
Seeded on Sat May 20, 2017 3:03 PM
President Trump signed a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the initial day of his first foreign trip since taking office."That was a tremendous day. Tremendous investments in the United States," Trump said. "Hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs," he said.

