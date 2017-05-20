Trumps signs $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on 'a tremendous day'

President Trump signed a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the initial day of his first foreign trip since taking office."That was a tremendous day. Tremendous investments in the United States," Trump said. "Hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs," he said.
Sat May 20, 2017 3:03 PM
