University Miss Black pageant winner criticized for 'not being black enough'

Seeded by jeremyInNC View Original Article: ABC 11
Seeded on Sun May 7, 2017 7:28 AM
A University of Texas Miss Black pageant winner received some backlash for 'not being black enough.'Rachel Malonson graduated from Magnolia High School. Malonson's brother says people have never really been able to pinpoint her ethnicity.Malonson entered an annual UT Miss Black pageant hosted by Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, but she had no expectation of winning.

