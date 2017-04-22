Internal Bleeding Drummer And Fdny Firefighter William Tolley Dies After Falling From Roof

William Tolley, founding drummer of Long Island, New York death metallers INTERNAL BLEEDING and a veteran firefighter, died this afternoon (Thursday, April 20) after falling five stories to his death from the roof of an apartment building in the Ridgewood section of Queens, New York.

Tolley, who was responding to an apartment fire three floors below, was pronounced dead a short time later at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

According to CBS2, the fire had been brought under control when Tolley misstepped while moving between the roof and the bucket at the end of a five-story ladder.