Xandria was started as a project band in 1997 in Bielefeld, Germany by Marco Heubaum, the band's main composer and at the time vocalist, and a friend to play drums, but quickly disbanded after recording one demo.

The band was restarted with a different line-up in 1999. Marco stepped down from the role of vocalist and was joined by local musician Roland Krueger on bass. In 2000, they recorded one demo that was released on the internet and after its release current drummer Gerit Lamm joined the band. The female vocalist that recorded the demo left the band to follow other plans and was replaced by Lisa Schaphaus. At the same time, writing of the debut album started.