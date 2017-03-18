1349 is a Norwegian black metal band from Oslo, Norway, formed in 1997. The band's name comes from the year the Black Death reached Norway.

1349 formed in 1997 and comprises several former members of the band Alvheim. Drummer Frost is also a member of Satyricon.

In recognition of 1349's influences, the band performed a cover of Mayhem's "Buried by Time and Dust" on their debut album, Liberation. At 1349's live shows, the band has also covered Celtic Frost, whom vocalist Ravn cites as his principal influence.

1349 tours on a regular basis. The band's live shows often begin with Frost and guitarist Archaon breathing fire. In 2006, 1349 toured the US with Celtic Frost. Ravn also appeared on the Celtic Frost album Monotheist (2006), performing guest vocals on the CD digipack bonus track, "Temple of Depression". In 2007, during the French Hellfest festival, 1349 was slated to play during the day, but asked to reschedule their appearance to play in the dark instead. During 1349's appearance at the Oslo Inferno Metal Festival in March 2008, the band was joined on stage by Celtic Frost frontman Tom Gabriel Fischer for a rendition of the Celtic Frost song "The Usurper". In September 2008, 1349 toured with Carcass, Suffocation, Aborted and Rotten Sound on the Exhume to Consume Tour.