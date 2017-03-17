Obituary - Obituary Release

Obituary is an American death metal band formed in October 1984 in Tampa, Florida, under the name Executioner, then changed the name's spelling to Xecutioner before eventually changing their name to Obituary in 1988. The band's current lineup consists of vocalist John Tardy, lead guitarist Kenny Andrews, rhythm guitarist Trevor Peres, bassist Terry Butler, and drummer Donald Tardy. Obituary has gone through several lineup changes, with Peres and the Tardy brothers being the only constant members. The band was a fundamental act in the development of death metal music, and is one of the most successful death metal bands of all time. To date, Obituary has released ten studio albums.