Newsvine

jeremyInNC

About The true Soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him. Articles: 193 Seeds: 503 Comments: 16592 Since: Jan 2010

Obituary - Obituary Release

Current Status: Published (4)
By jeremyInNC
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:04 AM
Discuss:

Obituary is an American death metal band formed in October 1984 in Tampa, Florida, under the name Executioner, then changed the name's spelling to Xecutioner before eventually changing their name to Obituary in 1988. The band's current lineup consists of vocalist John Tardy, lead guitarist Kenny Andrews, rhythm guitarist Trevor Peres, bassist Terry Butler, and drummer Donald Tardy. Obituary has gone through several lineup changes, with Peres and the Tardy brothers being the only constant members. The band was a fundamental act in the development of death metal music, and is one of the most successful death metal bands of all time. To date, Obituary has released ten studio albums.

OBITUARY - Sentence Day

OBITUARY - Turned to Stone (Official

OBITUARY - A Lesson In Vengeance (Official Track)

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor