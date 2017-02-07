Man shot in Harnett County during argument over bright headlights

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot during an argument over bright car headlights.Investigators said the victim was headed down Shady Grove Rd. towards NC Hwy 210 on Saturday evening around 8 when he met an oncoming vehicle with its bright lights on.The victim flashed his lights in an attempt to get the oncoming driver to dim the bright lights.

The suspect turned around and caught up with the victim at an intersection stop sign. The suspect pulled along the left side of the victim's vehicle, rolled down the window, and a verbal altercation began over the bright lights.