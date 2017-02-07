Newsvine

Spring Lake officer struck by car, shoots fleeing woman with daughter in car

View Original Article: ABC 11
Tue Feb 7, 2017
A Spring Lake police officer shot a woman after being struck by her fleeing vehicle during a traffic stop gone awry Monday night.It happened around 8:39 p.m. when the officer spotted a vehicle doing donuts in the Skyland Shopping Center parking lot in the 800 block of Lillington Highway.

