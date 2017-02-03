Kreator - Gods Of Violence Release

"Gods Of Violence", the new album from German thrash titans KREATOR, has entered the official chart in the band's home country at position No. 1.

Commented singer, guitarist and main songwriter Mille Petrozza: "Wow! Number One in Germany! What a great day in the history of KREATOR. Words can not describe how we feel about this, so we just want to say thanks to all the fans who have made this possible. See you on the 'Gods Of Violence' tour!"

The cover artwork for "Gods Of Violence" was created by renowned artist Jan Meininghaus, who also made the limited-edition artwork for KREATOR's last album, 2012's "Phantom Antichrist", and has lent his talents to bands like BOLT THROWER, ACCEPT and OVERKILL in the past.

The exclusive North American cover was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco, who has previously worked with SLAYER, MACHINE HEAD, SOULFLY and HATEBREED.

KREATOR is currently touring Europe in support of the new CD. Petrozza and his crew are accompanied by a varied as well as iconic billing. Brazilian-American extreme metal pioneers SEPULTURA are direct support to the headliners, followed by visionary Swedish melodic death metallers SOILWORK and Belgium's finest death/grind outfit ABORTED.

KREATOR will headline this year's edition of the annual Decibel Magazine Tour. Support on the trek will come from Florida death metal legends OBITUARY, old-school Ohio brutalizes MIDNIGHT and celebrated progressive death prodigies HORRENDOUS.

