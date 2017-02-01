Asia's John Wetton Dies After Battle With Cancer

Rock music legend John Wetton sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, January 31) after a long and courageous battle against colon cancer.

John rose to fame with KING CRIMSON in the early '70s during the iconic "Red" era and later formed the band UK. In the early 1980s, he was a founder member of supergroup ASIA which was his biggest commercial success. The band's 1982 self-titled debut album was the biggest-selling album in the world that year and gave fans and mainstream radio the mega-hit "Heat Of The Moment".

John also enjoyed a successful solo career, including the seminal album "Battle Lines", and formed ICON with ASIA bandmate Geoff Downes. In 2006, the original lineup of ASIA reformed and toured the world several times to promote four new studio albums.