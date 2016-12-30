You may have gotten a new sweater or set of golf clubs this holiday. But for some families and friends, their military loved ones returning home was the greatest gift they could get in 2016.From surprise appearances at college basketball games to cuddling with furry friends who couldn't wait to see them, these military members were welcomed home with open arms and paws.
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:15 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment