The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016

Seeded by jeremyInNC View Original Article: abc11.com
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:15 PM
You may have gotten a new sweater or set of golf clubs this holiday. But for some families and friends, their military loved ones returning home was the greatest gift they could get in 2016.From surprise appearances at college basketball games to cuddling with furry friends who couldn't wait to see them, these military members were welcomed home with open arms and paws.

