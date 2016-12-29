Newsvine

Cross Creek Mall reopens with teen restrictions

The Cross Creek Mall reopened Tuesday with increased security after a fight between groups of teens caused a shooting scare followed by a heavy police presence.That brawl inspired mall officials to revisit their youth escort program requiring teens younger than 18 to have an adult with them. The measure had always been in place on the weekends, however the policy was implemented for the rest of the week after Monday's incident.

