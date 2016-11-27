New Music. Something that can bring us all together regardless of your views.

With the heartache and surprise with the election, Clinton's investigations and Trump running off at the mouth we are all getting tired of the normal vitriol that coming from both sides it's time to put all that aside and focus on one thing that we all can agree on. MUSIC. Regardless of what style you listen to music is one of very few things that can bring people with opposing views together. Be it rap, rock, metal, country, blues or reggae; music is one thing that we all enjoy

That being said below are some new releases from 2016.

Suicidal Tendencies - World Gone Mad

Testament - Brotherhood Of The Snake

Abbath - Abbath

Anthrax - For All Kings

Avenged Sevenfold - The Stage

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles (D.R.I.) - As Seen On TV

Death Angel - The Evil Divide

Megadeth - Dystopia

Metal Church - XI

Nervosa - Agony

Prong - No Absolutes

Suicide Angels - Division Of Blood

Metallica - Hardwired...To Self Destruct