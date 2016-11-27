Newsvine

Thanksgiving comes a little early for troops at Fort Bragg

Santa Claus ditched his sleigh for something a little roomier Tuesday -- a C-130.He came to spread some holiday cheer to children whose toys were washed away in the floods brought on by Hurricane Matthew.On Tuesday, the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots enlisted the help of the Navy's "Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team" to bring 50,000 pounds of toys to Fayetteville.

