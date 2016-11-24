Thanksgiving comes a little early for troops at Fort Bragg

Hundreds of soldiers at Fort Bragg celebrated Thanksgiving a little early with a feast on Tuesday.Dozens of military cooks worked for hours to put on the meal for over 1200 paratroopers. Troops say that it's more about the camaraderie than the stuffing."I think if you look behind me," Colonel Colin Tuley said, motioning towards a dining room full of troops. "This is exactly what it means, it means family. It means pure family."A family many have found among each other."I'll be here for Thanksgiving. It'll be my third Thanksgiving away from home," military specialist Eric Lozano said. "I won't be the only one not going home, so it's good to give back to those soldiers also."