Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of protester in Charlotte, police chief says | abc11.com

Police say they have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a protester during demonstrations in Charlotte over an officer's killing of Keith Lamont Scott.Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney said during a news conference that 21-year-old Rayquan Borum was arrested Friday morning. He provided few other details about the arrest or the suspect but said that video led investigators to the Borum.
