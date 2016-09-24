If American military personnel alone were selecting the next president, the contest would be a dead heat between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, according to an exclusive new survey by Military Times and Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families.
This poll of the U.S. military has Gary Johnson tied with Donald Trump in the race for President
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Sep 24, 2016 10:20 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment