This poll of the U.S. military has Gary Johnson tied with Donald Trump in the race for President

Seeded by jeremyInNC Army Times
Seeded on Sat Sep 24, 2016 10:20 AM
If American military personnel alone were selecting the next president, the contest would be a dead heat between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, according to an exclusive new survey by Military Times and Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

 

