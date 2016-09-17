Day of thanks, hugs for alert driver in Fayetteville school bus fire

A bus driver from Fayetteville's 71st Classical Middle School is being praised as a hero for saving herself and 15 students from a burning bus she was driving Wednesday afternoon.Vaster Robinson had already made several stops when she noticed smoke coming from the rear of the bus. Her quick thinking kicked in, and she escorted all of the students off the bus to a nearby Food Lion parking lot. While waiting for another bus to arrive to pick up the students, their school bus became engulfed in flames.