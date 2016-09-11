Newsvine

Fenriz from Darkthrone Accidentally Got Elected to His Town Council | MetalSucks

Fenriz (né Gylve Fenris Nagell) continues to be one of the most interesting characters in extreme music. Not only is he one-half of the revered Darkthrone, and not only is he a postal worker, but now he’s a member of his town council… a position to which he was elected despite his own attempt at self-sabotage.

