Chicago Police Buy Pool for Young Girl Wounded in Shooting | NBC Chicago

A 6-year-old girl who was seriously wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side last month received a special gift Thursday from the Chicago Police Department.

Tacarra Morgan was playing with her family in front of her home in the 6000 block of South Paulina in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood around 1 p.m. on July 19 when shots rang out, police said.

Tacarra suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, undergoing surgery that same day.

She returned home to a party in her honor one week later, with presents from friends, family, and even strangers. Chicago police officers were in attendance, and one well-wisher bought the young girl a new bike that she promptly rode during the festivities.