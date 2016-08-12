Newsvine

jeremyInNC

About The true Soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him. Articles: 190 Seeds: 493 Comments: 15703 Since: Jan 2010

Mahaj Brown, 6, "riddled with bullets," survives Philadelphia shooting - CBS News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jeremyInNC View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Fri Aug 12, 2016 4:42 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Brown was among four people shot in the Germantown section. Also shot were three men: two 29-year-olds and one 32-year old. One of the 29-year-old men was reported in critical condition; the other two victims were listed in stable condition, according to CBS Philadelphia.

The child was found shot in the front seat of a car along with the 29-year-old in critical condition, the station reports. The other two victims were not in the car and police are investigating whether any of the wounded men could be a shooter.

Investigators tells CBS Philadelphia it appears there was crossfire between multiple gunmen. Assault weapon-style shell casings, traced to different assault style weapons, littered the scene.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor