Mahaj Brown, 6, "riddled with bullets," survives Philadelphia shooting - CBS News

Brown was among four people shot in the Germantown section. Also shot were three men: two 29-year-olds and one 32-year old. One of the 29-year-old men was reported in critical condition; the other two victims were listed in stable condition, according to CBS Philadelphia.

The child was found shot in the front seat of a car along with the 29-year-old in critical condition, the station reports. The other two victims were not in the car and police are investigating whether any of the wounded men could be a shooter.

Investigators tells CBS Philadelphia it appears there was crossfire between multiple gunmen. Assault weapon-style shell casings, traced to different assault style weapons, littered the scene.