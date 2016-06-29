Brazlian Metal - NERVOSA

Nervosa indulge in relentlessly raw all-female thrash metal on their second studio album Agony that almost effortlessly merges the energy of the glorious 80s with the refined aggression of this millennium. Played even more on point and precise than debut Victim of yourself (2014), it definitely enriches the Nervosa sound having transferred the production to the USA: the South American riff tornado is in flawless shape! Nods to Kreator, Slayer etc really are just the tip of the iceberg here, and the Brazilian squad continues to drag its fans down into a malicious maelstrom full of old school darkness…